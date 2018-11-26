GALLERY: Walking for brain cancer

The Avengers team: Front, left, Julia Darkey, Laila Evans, Sienna Hilton and Aviyah Banda. Back, left, Kim Ziegler, Belinda Evans, Josephine, David and Sam Darkey and Kaye Hilton.

WHEN Nikenbah boy Cooper Christensen was six he asked his parents if he was going to die.

For his mum Amanda, it's a conversation she will never forget.

Cooper was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer when he was four.

There was no cure.

"We were always honest with him," Amanda said.

"When he started to get sick and sicker and needed a wheelchair, one morning he asked me the question.

"We told him, yes. We explained everyone dies at all different ages for all different purposes. He understood about heaven because of his grandparents and we adapted it to suit him.

"We tried to make heaven sound like a beautiful fun place where he could run again and talk again and be free.

"He got upset and he cried because he didn't want to not see us again but then he looked at the positive spin and was happy he could eat all the chocolate and pancakes he wanted."

Cooper, affectionately known as Captain Cooper for his love of super heroes, passed away on July 25, 2015.

He would have turned 10 this December.

In his memory, his parents Amanda and Michael started the annual Walk 4 Brain Cancer event 'Cooper's Walk' to raise money and awareness for brain cancer.

In it's third year, more than 130 people attended the 3km fundraiser on Saturday from Bill Fraser Park, along Cooper's walk to The Beach House in Scarness.