GALLERY: Wind blows in Bay Kite Karnival

FREE FALLING: Ten-year-old Lochlan Ross with his stingray kite at the Kite Karnival in Urangan on Saturday. Cody Fox

THERE was standing room only at Urangan Pier as spectators flocked to watch the sky fill with kites on Saturday morning.

From children attempting to fly their multicoloured pocket-money purchases to a giant whale shark which blocked out the sunlight, enthusiasts staked out a spot on Urangan beach to fly a kite.

The Kite Karnival was the second last event in Hervey Bay's annual Whale Festival and not only boosted visitor numbers to the region but brought a smile to the faces of both the young and the old.