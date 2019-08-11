Menu
FREE FALLING: Ten-year-old Lochlan Ross with his stingray kite at the Kite Karnival in Urangan on Saturday.
GALLERY: Wind blows in Bay Kite Karnival

Cody Fox
11th Aug 2019 5:35 PM
THERE was standing room only at Urangan Pier as spectators flocked to watch the sky fill with kites on Saturday morning.

From children attempting to fly their multicoloured pocket-money purchases to a giant whale shark which blocked out the sunlight, enthusiasts staked out a spot on Urangan beach to fly a kite.

The Kite Karnival was the second last event in Hervey Bay's annual Whale Festival and not only boosted visitor numbers to the region but brought a smile to the faces of both the young and the old.

