Joeys Mini World Cup - u10 Australia (green) v Brazil (yellow) - Brazil goalkeeper Will Lindley. Cody Fox
GALLERY: Working towards extending Joeys World Cup agreement

BRENDAN BOWERS
7th Oct 2019 4:41 AM
FOOTBALL: As the Joeys Mini World Cup wraps up, the tournament director has revealed plans to extend the competition's commitment to the Fraser Coast.

The tournament will return in 2020 for the final year of its three-year agreement.

However, director Heinrich Haussler said he met with Fraser Coast Tourism and Events representative to discuss the tournament's long-term future in the region.

"We are working toward a further extended agreement,” Haussler said.

Haussler said the facilities at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct were behind the cup's success.

"I want to congratulate the Fraser Coast Regional Council, all week all I heard was 'what an amazing facility',” he said.

He is already planning the 2020 event, with 59 teams having already confirmed.

"We have never had this many teams register this early before,” Haussler said.

"We have the New Zealand women returning next year which will boost the women's comp.”

See full Joeys finals results inside Sport Monday

