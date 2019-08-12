GALLERY: World champs make history in M'boro

WORLD CHAMPION: Sunshine Coast's Chris Callow won the world championships for the sixth time at the Pylon Racing Model Aircraft World Championships in Maryborough.

ORGANISERS of the Pylon Racing Model Aircraft World Championships have nothing but praise for Maryborough after the Heritage City's club hosted the event for the first time at the weekend.

Race co-ordinator Chris Watt said the Maryborough Aero Model Club members deserved a gold medal for their efforts in preparing for the four-day event.

"We had more than 100 spectators come and it has gone off fantastically for the first time held at Maryborough," he said.

"We have competitors from 13 different countries here."

Australian Chris Callow edged out international competitors Enil Borberg and Robbert Van Den Bosh for first position in the F3D class field of 33 competitors to claim the championship title for the sixth time.

The Australian team, made up of Callow, Beau Murphy, Leigh Hocken took the top of the podium for the same class ahead of the Czech Republic and Guatamala teams in the F3D class as well.

American Randy Bridge had provisionally broken the world record in the F5D class which had 18 competitors at the time of publication.

Bridge recorded 55.27 sec for flying over a 4km course which Watt said meant flying around the 400m triangle course for 10 laps.

"That means these planes go about 350km per hour, they have a 1.8m wing span and weigh 2.25kg," he said.