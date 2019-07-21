GALLERY: 'World's biggest geek festival' comes to M'boro

HEROIC FAMILY: August, Kai, Koa, Amoriah, Sohnny and Monique Wemmerslager in Marvel hero form at FraserPop on Saturday.

HEROIC FAMILY: August, Kai, Koa, Amoriah, Sohnny and Monique Wemmerslager in Marvel hero form at FraserPop on Saturday. Cody Fox

WELCOME to the "world's biggest geek festival".

The Fraserpop Festival is so named by enterprising school principal Simon Done of Maryborourgh State High School - and justly so.

The festival, a celebration of popular culture, games and gaming, cosplay and much more, is put together by senior students of the school - from start to finish - and has run up some new attendance records in the process on the weekend.

It's perhaps the most real-life work experience a student could get - and gives them a leg-up into university.

"The Diploma of Business students at Maryborough High put [this] together over two days," Mr Done said.

"They are responsible for looking after the logistics, the health and safety, the planning, the organisation."

Mr Done said they had to deal with vendors for food [and] "look at the occupational requirements of how you get a Dalek on to a stage".

Photos View Photo Gallery

"You know, all the regular things students need to do," he quipped.

"So it's the everything of the everything.

"And then there's things going wrong.

"So they've had to manage, adapt, and overcome that as well, so it's as real an assessment piece as it gets."

Mr Done said of attendance numbers as at noon on Sunday, the second day, "we already have had more people in than last year, so we'll probably end up around 13-15,000 over the weekend."

"Not that I'm begrudging it but we don't intrude on Fraser Coast events, we don't ask for any major assistance [from events sponsors and funders] as it's all student run," he said.

"But we're getting to the size where we might need to make a phone call, to take it to that next level."

Mr Done said succeeding with Fraserpop "is the world's biggest assessment piece" for students.

"They'll all get a diploma for this, which has a notional OP score of nine, [that gives them] six months off University of the Sunshine Coast study, and they can enter into almost any degree at USC," he said.

"And they get it by running the world's biggest geek festival."