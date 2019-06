Xavier College athletics carnival - Bronte Everett clears the bar in the open high jump.

Xavier College athletics carnival - Bronte Everett clears the bar in the open high jump. Alistair Brightman

SCHOOL SPORT: Xavier Catholic College held its annual athletics carnival under clear skies and sun on Friday.

The athletes subscribed to the Olympic motto of 'Citius, Altius, Fortius', meaning Faster, Higher, Stronger.

Students competing for house pride went up against each other in many athletic disciplines while being cheered on by their fellow students and houses.

The carnival was won by Kondari House.