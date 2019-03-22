GALLERY: You've never seen a piece of art like this before

Queensland artist Susan Lincoln has brought her sculpture, the rainbow room, to Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

THE rainbows cast on the wall from her mother's crystal bracelet formed part of the inspiration for Susan Lincoln's latest exhibition.

The Queensland artist has brought her rainbow room to Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, along with a series of other artworks.

All the art on display in the exhibition tie into a common theme - memento vivre, or reminders to live.

The dome that is the rainbow room ties into a secular spirituality.

It's a place to reflect, meditate or just enjoy being alive.

Ms Lincoln said the work started in the year after her mother died and the memories she had of her beloved mum.

"The reflected light ideas came from my childhood in Roma," she said.

"We didn't have much, but mum had a crystal bracelet that used to reflect the light."

Thus the idea for the rainbow room was born, however it's in a slightly different form in Hervey Bay.

The dome was on display outside McClelland Gallery on the Mornington Peninsular for eight months and Ms Lincoln hung branches and crystals outside the windows of the dome, literally filling it with rainbows.

But in Hervey Bay, the notion has been stripped back to a single branch and crystals hanging inside the dome.

There is also a mat for anyone who wants to sit and enjoy the ambience, meditate and relax.

Ms Lincoln said the dome took about six months to build and it was made by a company in Brisbane.

It can come apart and clip back together, making it easier to move from place to place.

A great deal of thought went into the shape of the structure.

Taking inspiration from the tetrahedron, a triangular pyramid and sacred geometry, the idea is making the spirit, mind and body all one.

The idea was this if everything was aligned, one could "create this light shaft where you can be transported between heaven and earth," Ms Lincoln said.

The rest of the display emphases the message in the dome.

From her stark artworks on the walls to the branches painted white and crystal displays, all elements tie together.

In the multimedia room there are videos Ms Lincoln has created.

One features both her and her daughter walking up stairs, signifying the line of life and how it gets carried on through the years.

Ms Lincoln is also showcasing her abstract drawing project.

She came across the concept while researching meditative techniques and her aim is to reach a million hand drawn lines.

So far in her collection she had about 600,000.

The exhibition officially opens on Friday at 6pm.