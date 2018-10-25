GALLERY: Reunion Blast from Bay's past

GOOD OLD DAYS: Robyn Peters, Alan Wruck, Mary-Jane Wruck and Ashleen Snell at Hervey Bay Hotel for the Hervey Bay Good Old Days reunion on Saturday afternoon.

GOOD OLD DAYS: Robyn Peters, Alan Wruck, Mary-Jane Wruck and Ashleen Snell at Hervey Bay Hotel for the Hervey Bay Good Old Days reunion on Saturday afternoon. Cody Fox

SERENADED by live music with a cold beverage in hand, about 40 Hervey Bay long-time locals and ex-pats shared stories on Saturday afternoon.

The Hervey Bay Good Old Days reunion at the Hervey Bay Hotel attracted old school pals, sports team mates and community members who had reconnected in a Facebook Group to reconnect in real life.

Geoff Angeles, who took over the reins as organiser this year, said it was a great event and he had touched base with people he hadn't seen for decades.

The Brisbane-based musician joined forces with Jon Vea Vea, Johnny Corowa and even the reincarnated 'Shelby Wright' band to perform from midday through the afternoon.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"This event has brought people into town with a few people booked in to stay the night and catch up with old friends," Mr Angeles said.

"Hervey Bay has always been home for me.

"I even met my wife there.

"I'm so glad for this chance to catch up with people, it has been a really great day."