Health

Gallipoli Anzac Day service cancelled

18th Mar 2020 6:35 AM

 

All Australian-led international Anzac Day commemorations are being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That includes services at Gallipoli and on the Western Front in France and Belgium. It follows the cancellation of Anzac Day services across Australia.

Veterans' Affairs Minister Darren Chester said it was a "difficult decision" taken with "great regret" but it was the right thing to do to protect elderly veterans.

"We simply couldn't be having large gatherings of 500 or 100 people on Anzac Day on foreign soil this year," he told ABC News. "A lot of our veterans are approaching 95 or 100 years of age, we didn't want to expose them to those conditions."

Mr Chester confirmed the news on ABC Radio on Wednesday morning, with the cancellations to include the Gallipoli service.

