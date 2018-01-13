Gambling funds help to keep VMR afloat

EACH year, Hervey Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue spends, on average, nearly $65,000 on fuel, oil and operational maintenance on their three vessels.

Purely a volunteer organisation, VMR relies on community funding and donations in order to stay afloat. Which is why the $24,000 given to them by the Hervey Bay RSL plays a significant role in maintaining the service.

Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said $29,500 was spent on fuel and oil in the last financial year and $34,500 was spent on operational maintenance.

VMR Hervey Bay - (L) Commodore John Smith, Operations Mgr. Dave Marshman, Snr Crew Kerry Bryant and Vice-Commodore Jill Barclay. Alistair Brightman

"It really goes a long way to putting our boats on the water for us," she said.

"It helps in more ways than people can imagine and it's something we're very thankful for." Ms Barclay said the funds were bitter sweet considering they had come from people who spent money on gambling machines."

However, VMR also benefited from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

"That funding actually bought us a brand new generator which was something we really needed," she said.

