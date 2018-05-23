Menu
Upgrades to start at Maryborough Hospital
News

'Game-changing' hospital upgrade ready to begin

Inge Hansen
by
23rd May 2018 12:01 PM
UPGRADES to Maryborough Hospital will begin next month and the results will be a "real game-changer" according to Bruce Saunders.

The Maryborough MP announced the start of the upgrades on Tuesday which were part of a $10million project commitment by the Palaszczuk Government in the 2017 budget, alongside CEO of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.

The emergency department will grow in capacity from 17 to 21 treatment spaces with a new procedure room fitted out while the specialist outpatients department will increase from 10 to 13 consultation rooms and incorporate more procedure and family rooms.

Mr Pennington said the upgrades would not just benefit patients and families, but also staff.

"From a staff perspective it's fantastic to work in modern facilities, a good environment decorated well," he said.

"It's a reward for all the things they've been doing for 30 to 40 years."

Trevor Dixon (local board member - Wide Bay Hospital & Health Board) and state member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders in front of the heritage mango trees which have been saved and holding an artists view of the remodelled emergency department at Maryborough Base Hospital.
Trevor Dixon (local board member - Wide Bay Hospital & Health Board) and state member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders in front of the heritage mango trees which have been saved and holding an artists view of the remodelled emergency department at Maryborough Base Hospital. Alistair Brightman

From early June, the specialist outpatients department will move to the refurbished Ward 1 while the current department is gutted and reconfigured. Once completed, the emergency department will move into the refurbished outpatients department while its own upgrade is carried out.

In January, concerns were raised over two heritage listed mango trees which blocked access to where the upgrade was planned. Mr Saunders wanted to see the trees removed but their heritage-listing complicated the decision.

It has since been confirmed the mango trees will not be affected by the upgrades.

Mr Saunders acknowledged there would be disruption until the upgrade completion in mid-2019 and asked the public to be patient.

"Don't get angry at staff because in the long-run it's going to be better for the outcome of healthcare in this region," he said.

