GAME CHANGING: M'boro invention mystifies experts

MAGNIFICENT MACHINE: Peter Olds with his patented Olds Elevator. A prototype of the machine is pictured on page 1.

MAGNIFICENT MACHINE: Peter Olds with his patented Olds Elevator. A prototype of the machine is pictured on page 1. Cody Fox

WHEN Peter Olds invented the vertical grain elevator almost six years ago it was greeted with disbelief.

A procession of engineers flew to Maryborough from the other side of the world to watch in disbelief as the central screw in the elevator remained stationary while the revolving cylinder sent grains of sand climbing smoothly upwards.

Now a YouTube video by Tom Scott, a globe-trotting English seeker of inventions, has had more than 444,000 views.

Mr Scott admits to being confused ("This took a while to get my head around") while watching the process in Olds Engineering museum in North Street.

Olds Elevator, patented and now produced under licence in a dozen countries, defied the experts - especially as it could shift particles on a sheer upright, unlike moving screw elevators which need to be angled a few degrees.

Mr Olds said a benefit of the elevator was that delicate grains were not damaged.

Reflecting on the avalanche of inventions and developments in the 20th century, science and technology specialist Mr Scott asked: "How did no one spot this?"

A working model of the vertical grain elevator that confounded heads of engineering companies around the world will be on show with other Olds Engineering inventions at the Steamfesta gathering in Queen's Park on Saturday.

Olds Engineering, creator of the Mary Ann steam engine replica, will also bring to the Steampunk world record attempt a new bell it has cast for St Mary's Church in Bell, near Kingaroy.

Impressed that the Catholic church was used by several Christian denominations, Mr Olds offered to cast the bell when he saw on a television program that the church in Bell had no bell.