Game gets called off early between The Waves and Easts

LEAGUE: A serious injury to an Easts player forced their match against The Waves to be called off early in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade.

The game was stopped 15 minutes from time after Cody Stibbards went down with a neck injury with The Waves leading 34-12.

There was a significant delay in the game as he was taken from the field in an ambulance.

The delay resulted in the game being called off, giving The Waves victory.

"We (players) just cooled down too much,” The Waves coach Antonio Kaufusi said.

"It was the best thing to do (call off the game).”

Stibbards' family confirmed that Cody's injuries were not as bad as first thought.

"Cody's all good, cleared of fractures,” his father Jason revealed on social media.

"(It's) just bruising and (he's) very tender today (Sunday).”

The injury took away from a strong performance from last year's premiers.

The Waves brought back the defence that was missing from the first round against the Wallaroos by keeping Easts to 12.

In attack, six players scored for the Tigers in a team performance.

"We worked on that (our defence),” Kaufusi said.

"I thought we weren't far off, just needed intent. I was really pleased with our response.”

The game had The Waves new recruits from Easts play. Easts new recruits, that were Tigers last year, were involved as well.

Kaufusi said his former Easts players impressed.

"Ross (Larsen) and Tyrone (Ward) were excellent,” he said.

"Reece Maughan (who captained) led from the front as well.”

He also said the side focused on the game rather than the spectacle of playing Easts.

"We spoke about it and put it to bed,” Kaufusi said.

"It was all about us doing our job, two points is always going to be more satisfying.”

Both sides now have one win for the season but Easts has two losses from the opening three rounds.

Easts were contacted for comment but didn't respond.

Both sides now have the week off for Easter.