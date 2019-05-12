Big mistakes that made it onto GoT

A power cable can be seen ahead of Stannis' death

Game of Thrones came under fire this week when a takeaway coffee cup was spotted in front of Daenerys Targaryen during a banquet scene.

Showrunners poked fun at the gaffe after it was brought to their attention before hastily editing it from re-runs of the latest episode, however, this is far from the only time that Thrones has got it wrong, The Sun reports.

While looking out for theories, hints, and foreshadowing, eagle-eyed fans have spotted more than a handful of show blunders over the years, dating back to the series' very first episode in 2011 where an extra can be spotted wearing a pair of jeans and a rain mac.

Just last month, a viewer spotted the character in modern clothing in the background of a scene that showed Jamie Lannister walking to his steed.

And although it may have been the first, it wasn't the last time that the costume and make-up department made a shock faux pas.

For example, when Jon Snow came back to life in season six, he was understandably battered having been attacked by his own men and stabbed in the heart.

In the very first episode an extra can be seen wearing modern jeans.

Jon had three distinctive scars when he first came back from the dead

The scars on Jon's face and neck vanished while the third changed shape

The character suffered distinctive scars to his face, neck and chest in his death - but shortly after he was revived the ones on his forehead and neck had vanished completely, and the crescent-shaped mark on his torso had changed shape.

Meanwhile, during the same season's iconic Battle of the Bastards, poor Jon had a bit of a shoddy deal after he was handed a rubber sword to defeat evil Ramsay Bolton.

The floppy weapon can be seen sagging as the reluctant hero sits on his horse, making it no surprise that he very nearly suffered a brutal defeat in the fight.

Jon didn't stand a chance when fighting Ramsay with this rubber sword

A power cable can be seen ahead of Stannis' death

Tyrion removed his napkin twice in the 20 second scene

Another prop gaffe occurred in season five, when attentive viewers spotted a power cable running across Stannis Baratheon's legs as he slumped in the snow ahead of his death.

With technology yet to hit the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, it is unsurprising that the thick, black wires stood out to fans at home.

Continuity errors also appear to be a theme in the show, with Tyrion Lannister seen to remove his napkin from his armour twice in the space of 20 seconds during a conversation between the imp and his sister, Cersei, in season two.

Nymeria runs after Myrcella with a whip in hand

However, when she got to the little girl the whip had changed into a dagger

The conversation remained unbroken as the napkin changed position, with a similar goof also hitting the Sand Snakes in season five when Nymeria Sand ran to capture Myrcella with a whip in hand.

When she reached the young girl, the whip had magically changed to a dagger, with there being no indication that she had dropped her original weapon in the chase.

Meanwhile, in addition to the coffee cup blunder in this week's episode, fans were left confused when the geography of King's Landing appeared to suffer a drastic overhaul.

The city has always been shown surrounded by water, but as Daenerys and her team congregated outside of the Red Keep in an attempt to negotiate with Cersei, they were in a desert wasteland - with not a drop of water in sight.

King's Landing has always been surrounded by water

However, this week's episode saw the city in the middle of a deserted wasteland

However, a disappearing ocean was the least of the Dragon Queen's problems back in season five, with viewers being left concerned when Ser Jorah Mormont was spotted potentially passing on his contagious Greyscale disease.

The character was seen grabbing his Khaleesi with his right hand as he fought off the Sons of the Harpy, but in the next shot he is holding her with his left as he reaches around her body to kill an attacker with his right.

Ser Jorah would have given Daenerys Greyscale after one awkward gaffe

Jorah's left arm was the one infected with the deadly illness, and the highly contagious nature of Greyscale would have seen Daenerys quickly contract the disease.

Game of Thrones will come to an end on 20th May, and while viewers are eager to discover who will be sat on the Iron Throne when the series concludes, there is no doubt that they will also be keeping an eye out for even more awkward blunders.

