Interim 'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings under fire for insensitive tweet
Game show star’s cause of death revealed

by Jackie Salo, NY Post
15th Feb 2021 5:49 AM

Jeopardy! champion Brayden Smith's cause of death has been revealed after he died suddenly aged 24.

The contestant on the popular US game show, which has been airing for 37 seasons, had suffered health complications following an operation, according to a report.

Smith was hospitalised for days at a Southern Nevada hospital prior to his death on February 5, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Family members said Smith had died following surgery.

Smith had been a champion competitor during Alex Trebek's final episodes before the host lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.

He won five games in a row and more than $115,000 during his stint on the show, which was taped in October.

Brayden won give games on the hit US game show.
"The 'Jeopardy!' family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith," the show said in a statement.

"He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden's family. He will be missed."

Smith's mother Debbie also paid tribute to him on Twitter.

"We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy," she wrote on Twitter.

It comes after Trebek died in November.

He had hosted Jeopardy! since its debut in 1984, winning seven Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host.

RELATED: Alex Trebek's touching final act before death

 

Trebek, who was reportedly worth $US75 million ($A103 million) was contracted to host Jeopardy! until 2022, which he signed in 2018.

He held the Guinness World Record for the most game show episodes hosted by the same presenter, having hosted nearly 7000 episodes of Jeopardy!.

This story originally appeared on NY Post and has been reproduced here with permission

death editors picks games show jeopardy

