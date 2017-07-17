25°
News

Game of Thrones: This is the cheapest way to watch it

Matthew Dunn | 17th Jul 2017 12:43 PM

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.
A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE wait is over and Game of Thrones season 7 will be premiere in Australia Monday morning.

If you are looking for the cheapest way to legally watch the latest season, here are your options:


FOXTEL NOW
Gone are the days of needing 12-month Foxtel contract to watch Game of Thrones, with the company's upgraded streaming service offering a cheap alternative.

Foxtel Now has no lock in contracts and offers a two-week free trial to new customers, meaning you can potentially get the first two episodes without even paying a cent.

At just $15 per month, Foxtel Now's 'pop pack' is the cheapest way to watch GoT season 7 on the service.

 

WANT MORE THRONES?

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 ep1 - Dragonstone [Spoiler alert]

Spoil Game of Thrones? Police are on to you

Missing pieces in GoT you must know

 

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.
A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7. Contributed

The package will stream every episode at 11am, with an encore playing at 8:30pm - or you can watch it on demand after the initial airing.

With Foxtel now allowing simultaneous streaming on two devices, you could split the cost with roommate or family member and pay just $7.50 per month.

As there is no lock-in contracts, you can also cancel your subscription after the last episode airs, meaning you only have to pay for a couple billing cycles.

Foxtel also has all the episodes from seasons 1-6 if you're in the mood for a refresh.


ITUNES AND GOOGLE PLAY

While Foxtel has exclusive rights to Game Of Thrones for the duration of the season, once the last episode screens it will be become available to rent or purchase online from Google Play and iTunes.

For season six, the cost iTunes has of the full season in SD and HD for $24.99.

This option has the added benefit of being able to binge-watch the whole season in one go, although if you are a big fan, you will have to avoid two months of spoilers on social media. Good luck with that.


DVD / BLU-RAY

Yes, some people still buy DVDs and Blu-ray and getting Game Of Thrones season 7 on physical media will offer the benefit of a physical collectors edition and an array of exclusive special features - if you wait 10 months after the final episode airs.

Based on the pricing of season 6, you can expect to pay $24.98 on DVD or $29.98 for Blu-ray, with the later offering the most premium audio and video quality of any format.


BE CAUTIOUS OF PIRACY

While many might be quick to claim availability options are too limited in Australia, it must be pointed out that customers in the US face the same structure.

In the states customers would need a subscription for HBO Now as it holds exclusive rights, like Foxtel does in Australia.

With such an investment into the show, HBO has recently become for active in its fight against Game of Thrones pirates.

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.
Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones. Foxtel

Last year, HBO's anti-piracy partner IP Echelon sent thousands of warnings to ISPs, calling for them to take action against alleged pirates of Game of Thrones season 6.

"As the owner of the IP address, HBO requests that [ISP] immediately contact the subscriber who was assigned the IP address at the date and time below with the details of this notice, and take the proper steps to prevent further downloading or sharing of unauthorised content and additional infringement notices," the warning read, reported TorrentFreak.

Legally, ISPs are not obligated to forward these emails, but don't be surprised if you receive one in your inbox.

HBO and Foxtel have also been aggressive in getting piracy sites blocked, with the most popular torrents removed shortly after they appear online.

News Corp, the publisher of this website, is a 50 per cent owner of Foxtel.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  foxtel game of thrones

More Fraser Coast parents in favour of smacking

More Fraser Coast parents in favour of smacking

COAST parents have weighed in on the smacking debate after a study revealed the more children were smacked, the more aggressive and anti-social they became.

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Zumba classes with Peta Whitney start July 31 in Hervey Bay.

Classes will be part of BE Fit Kids Hervey Bay.

Mum told: "Your son passed away five minutes ago."

Andrew Vesey-Brown with daughter Ruby

"He would walk into a room and light it up," mum says of stabbed son.

Child injured after two-vehicle crash near Hervey Bay

Emergency services on the scene of a two-vehicle crash outside Hervey Bay on Monday afternoon.

Traffic conditions are in place along the Fraser Coast road.

Local Partners

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

“It really took my auntie June back – she was just 10 when her father died."

Cash and fresh blood: Queensland's new Parole Board

NEW APPROACH: Queensland Parole Board recruits gather in Brisbane for training ahead of starting with seven sittings in their first week.

QUEENSLAND'S new Parole Board recently started work

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Miranda Kerr unveils wedding dress to Vogue

AUSTRALIAN model Miranda Kerr has finally showcased the breathtaking wedding gown she wore as she tied the knot with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

Australians score Emmy nominations

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in a scene from the TV series Big Little Lies. Supplied by Foxtel.

FOUR Australian actors, including Nicole Kidman, have received nods.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 ep1 - Dragonstone

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING - this story contains spoilers*

Packing for Splendour? Here's the weather forecast

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

What's in store for the festival weekend:

Why this Youtuber let her best friend sleep with her man

Lena and Emily lie on the bed as they wait for Adam to arrive.

Vlogger reveals why she let her best friend sleep with her boyfriend

Spoil Game of Thrones? Police are on to you

Ellie Kendrick and Isaac Hempstead Wright in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

NSW Police Force knows that spoilers are dark and full of terrors.

Online fundraiser for prison escapee falls flat

Bali jail escapee turned international fugitive Shaun Davidson is more likely to be hiding out in south east Asia than Europe or the Middle East, where he reportedly checked in on one of his five Facebook accounts. Picture: Supplied

Online fundraiser for Bali prison escapee fails to gain support

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Views of Fraser Island

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!