Gamer guilty of having child exploitation material

A ponytailed videogamer who posts videos to YouTube under the name of "Radical Dreamer Shane-O" has pleaded guilty to possessing child exploitation and abuse material.

Shane Andrew Lunnay, 35, of Parafield Gardens, was charged with one aggravated count of possessing child exploitation material depicting children under the age of 14.

He was also charged with one count of possessing child exploitation material and one count of possessing or controlling child abuse material in the form of data and using a carriage service to obtain or access it. The offences happened on June 6, 2019.

The Adelaide Magistrates Court heard Lunnay kept photos and videos of child exploitation on a Corsair computer tower and kept data on two different computers and a hard drive.

Lunnay operates a YouTube channel called "Radical Dreamer Shane-O" where he has posted hundreds of videos of him playing video games and talking about items he has collected, including stuffed toys and figurines.

He hasn't posted to the channel since September last year.

He is bailed and banned from having contact with minors.

Lunnay will be sentenced in the District Court on September 11.

