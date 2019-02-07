Controversial gamer permanently banned

Gamer reportedly banned from Twitch for claiming there are only two genders.

A POPULAR online gamer who regularly broadcasts on streaming platform Twitch claims she has been permanently banned from the platform for stating her "beliefs" that "there are only two genders".

HelenaLive says her partnership with the video game streaming platform - owned by Amazon - was terminated and her account shut down after her comments were deemed "offensive toward the transgender community".

The website lets gamers broadcast their live action to fans, which typically includes a split screen so viewers can see the player as well as the gameplay.

Users can be banned for a range of indiscretions ranging from overtly skimpy outfits to offensive speech.

In an email from Twitch, later posted online by HelenaLive, the streaming service said it was her third strike in as many months, citing she had been reported twice "for hateful conduct in the last two months".

"Your recent behaviour has proven your lack of understanding of what hateful speech is and how it may affect your community on your channel," the email said.

"Several of your statements have been found offensive towards the transgender community, and we don't tolerate this kind of behaviour."

Twitch says her comments were the last straw.

But the young gamer, who earns her living from her streaming videos, claims her comments weren't intended to be malicious towards the transgender community.

"I specifically said, it's okay if a man wants to be a woman, and a woman wants to be a man, you cannot be anything in between," she said in a YouTube video explaining the ban.

"Isn't it wrong to ban me for my beliefs?" she wrote on Twitter.

HelenaLive’s account has reportedly been permanently banned.

Twitch often shuts down gamers for bad behaviour. However, it came under fire recently for momentarily standing by controversial Australian gamer MrDeadMoth, otherwise known as Luke Munday.

The 26-year-old Aussie has a large audience and was caught assaulting his girlfriend off camera during a live stream last year. In January, Twitch reinstated his ban following an outcry from the gaming community.

On social media, some expressed support for HelenaLive, while others said it was hardly a surprise she was banned from the platform.

Twitch has been contacted for comment.