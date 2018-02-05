Menu
Gamers gear up for Bay's new gaming, net cafe

A new internet and gaming cafe called The Game Lab Cyber Cafe is coming to Hervey Bay.
A new internet and gaming cafe called The Game Lab Cyber Cafe is coming to Hervey Bay. Contribued
Blake Antrobus
by

HERVEY Bay gamers will soon have a new place to call home.

The Game Lab Cyber Cafe, a new internet and gaming cafe which will house the latest computer and console games, is coming to the Fraser Coast.

The joint effort by Hervey Bay locals Dean Possumah, Chris Shanahan and Brody Papavasiliou is expected to be up and running in the next few months.

Once open, it will house about 20 computers, four consoles and one virtual-reality station.

Mr Possumah said the trio started the project to give kids something to do.

"Growing up in Hervey Bay, there's nothing here for youth," Mr Possumah said.

"This is also about having a place for friends to hang out rather than over the internet while gaming."

Should the cafe prove a success, Mr Possumah revealed his plans to teach animation to some of the Bay's schoolkids.

He holds a bachelor's degree in animation from Brisbane's SAE Qantum University.

"They won't get a degree out of it, but hopefully it will be enough to get them into that pathway and interest," Mr Possumah said.

"I want to get in touch with the schools and hold classes."

The cafe was originally planned to be opened in March, but renovations on the planned location have pushed the date back.

Topics:  fccommunity fctechnology gaming hervey bay internet cafe

Fraser Coast Chronicle
