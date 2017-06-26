Band bringing hits to Hervey Bay's Beach House Hotel

IT HAS been 16 years since Ted Mulry died of brain cancer, but his band is still playing the hits they created with the legendary performer.



The group is coming to Hervey Bay's Beach House Hotel this Friday night to perform.



Drummer Herm Kovac said while Ted's younger brother Steve had stepped in to perform their hits as part of the Ted Mulry Gang, he still missed performing with his friend.



While in some ways he says it's like the band never stopped playing, the only thing missing is Ted.



Herm said he remembered sharing in jokes with Ted during performances when the singer would catch his eye if he saw a good looking chick or an idiot in the crowd or anyone who had caught his attention.



Paying homage to Ted is important to the band, who will perform in Sydney to mark his birthday later this year.



The event will also mark his death as Ted died one day short of his 54th birthday on September 1.



Along with Herm and Steve, AC/DC rocker Mark Evans will also be part of the tour and the band performs the classic hit Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll), which Herm said had become his favourite song to perform during the show.



The band will also perform its greatest hits, including Jump in My Car, which reached number one on the Australian music charts exactly 40 years ago.



The band will also perform My Little Girl, Jamaica Rum, Heart of Stone and many others in what promises to be a great night of rock and roll.



Herm said it was great to be touring together again.



"We're all friends and it's like we're catching up," he said.



Herm said the band only did about eight tours each year, which helped keep them fresh and ensured they were looking forward to performing when the time came.



Tickets will cost $30 with doors opening from 7.30pm.

