‘Gangster’ found with $2m of drugs, court told

A man described in court as a Asian crime gang member has allegedly been found in a hotel room on Brisbane's southside overnight with more than $2 million worth of drugs believed to be linked to a major trafficking syndicate.

Brendan Wade Kanofski, 30, was charged with trafficking as part of a serious organised crime gang, possession of drugs, possession of a weapon and property obtained from trafficking.

The man from Heathwood, who works casually as an ATM installer, appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning after being arrested at an Oxley hotel allegedly with 1kg of a substance believed to be heroin or cocaine and 9kg methylamphetamine.

The drugs are alleged to have a street value of more than $2 million.

The court today heard detectives from the Major and Organised Crime Squad allege Kanofski is a member of an Asian crime gang and has criminal connections "interstate and locally".

The court also heard the weapons were allegedly found in a storage shed that was also raided by police yesterday.

Kanofski's Legal Aid duty lawyer told the court her client was not connected to the storage shed.

The court heard the 30-year-old man had a five-page criminal history and had previously been imprisoned in 2016.

Kanofski was denied bail and will return to court next year after magistrate Jason Schubert found the man would pose an unacceptable risk of reoffending or interfering with witnesses if released from custody.

Two other people - Paul Luu and Emily Louise Ross - were also arrested in relation to the alleged trafficking operation.

Luu has been charged with trafficking dangerous drugs as part of a serious organised crime gang, possessing drugs and weapons and possessing property obtained from trafficking.

Ross has been charged with trafficking dangerous drugs as part of a serious organised crime gang, possessing drugs and weapons.

They will face court later today.