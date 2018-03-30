Menu
Garage sale helps Kenyan family

Inge Hansen
by
30th Mar 2018 9:00 AM

IF YOU have items lying around home which you no longer use, now is your chance to donate them to a good cause.

On Sunday, April 8 from 8am to 2pm, an annual garage sale will be held to raise funds for disadvantaged Kenyan family Vicky and Cindy Waganda.

When their life started to fall apart, Vicky and her niece, Cindy were supported by Coast residents Lyn Farrugia, Carolyn Diaz and Jan Grounsell.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Since then, they have been raising funds to support the family which now includes Fabian Waganda. Unfortunately, Vicky died in February 2017.

Both Cindy and Fabian are now safe with two surrogate families but with school fees, personal needs and medical help required every day, the family relies on donations.

Everyone is welcome to come down and check out what bargains you can grab.

Donations must be dropped at 30 Waterview Dr, Dundowran Beach by April 6. For more call 0418898040.

