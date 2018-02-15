GARAGE SALE: Men's Shed clean out for a cause

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

THEY laugh out loud, they tell really bad jokes and they enjoy some good-old fashioned mate-ship.

But, for the most part, there's a deeper meaning for the men who tinker with odd jobs and building projects at the Hervey Bay Men's Shed in Nikenbah each week.

TOOT TOOT: Hervey Bay Men's Shed president Ian Jones is hoping these super cute children's trains will entice baragin hunters to the group's garage sale this weekend. Kerrie Alexander

President Ian Jones said it was a place where blokes, who were predominately retired and in their 60s and 70s, gathered from all walks of life to form friendships, chat about similar health issues and use laughter as their medicine.

And while the men also take great pride in making assorted toys and furniture for local charities, Mr Jones said the work also helped keep feelings of depression and loneliness at bay, especially for those who had extra time on their hands.

"The main purpose of the Men's Shed is to give men an avenue to come along and sit and talk with people around their own age and largely have the same sort of problems that they have," Mr Jones said.

"I would love a dollar for every time someone says to me that this is better than looking at four walls.

"We had a man come and join us who was suicidal - he was ill, he was struggling and he is now a major office bearer within our group.

"All of a sudden he had a focus and something that made him feel that he was valued, and that's so important to us."

Mr Jones said the members of the not-for-profit organisation were a talented bunch with retired welders, engineers, sheet metal workers, leather workers and more, all lending a hand to craft and sell goods to keep the organisation running.

"We've got a great crew and we have some very talented people. There's nothing we can't do."

The Fraser Coast community can see their work first hand this Saturday and Sunday at the group's annual Monster Garage Sale, with wood working machinery, furniture, children's toys, tools, appliances and a whole lot of "odd socks" up for grabs.

"What we are doing is selling a lot of machinery and tools that we don't use now because we have enough.

"In a lot of cases we get people ringing us because dad's died and the garage had a whole lot of stuff and mum had trouble getting rid of it.

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT'S ON AROUND THE FRASER COAST

"So we do that for them at no charge and of course, we take what we can use out of it and sell what we can."

All funds raised from the garage sale will go towards continuing the organisations good work and funding the Men's Shed's proposed mini train track in lower Dayman Park, which is currently under council consideration.

Membership for the Men's Shed is $50 a year, which covers insurance.

Members meet each Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8am-12pm at 28 Aalborg Rd, Nikenbah.

To find out more information, phone Mr Jones on 0417 347 721.

MONSTER GARAGE SALE

When: Saturday and Sunday, February 17-18, from 8am-4pm.

Where: Hervey Bay Men's Shed, 28 Aalborg Rd, Nikenbah.

What: There will be refreshments on offer for a donation. Eftpos will be available.