Garden ornament thief targets houses in Maryborough

POLICE are hunting for a garden ornament thief after decorations were stolen from three houses in Maryborough.

A Buddha statue is among the items which has gone missing.

Between 9.30pm on December and 7.40am on December 5, the thief targeted properties at Pallas St.

The public is reminded to ensure their garden statues, ornaments and Christmas lights are secured.

If you have any information regarding the recent series of thefts, call Policelink on 131 444.