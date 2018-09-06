Garden to plate is best

GARDEN FRESH: Local Chef Gustavo Perez with the My Little Seed Garden collection.

GARDEN FRESH: Local Chef Gustavo Perez with the My Little Seed Garden collection. Cody Fox

HERVEY Bay chef Gustavo Perez has an impressive garden in his Dundowran backyard where he regularly nurtures and plants seeds.

The 34-year-old Chilean-born food enthusiast has cooked on cruise ships sailing most of the world's oceans during his career but he loves dry land to grow his own produce.

Landing in the Fraser Coast just over a year ago, Mr Perez was attracted by beauty and housing affordability.

"Having a garden makes me happy,” he said.

"I try to use what I grow as much as I can in my own cooking.

"What I don't use I give away to my friends, colleagues and neighbours.

"I think eating healthy and being in nature is an important base of not only physical well-being but also mental well-being.” Finishing university in 2008, Mr Perez has worked with food ever since.

"I think everyone should try and grow something if they can,” he said.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle's My Little Seed Garden collection tokens give everyone this chance.

Cut out the token, present it to participating newsagents, Woolworths and Coles while stocks last for your very own seeds to nurture.

You can grow the seeds right out of the box they come in before planting them.

A token for a different seed will be in every edition of the Chronicle this week.

Today's token, on page 2, is for chives.