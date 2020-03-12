Menu
GREEN THUMB: Volunteer gardener Christel Schrank has spent the last six years developing the River Heads Food forest, which is home to hundreds of bush tucker natives, fruits and nuts, herbs and spices and much more. Hear Christel chat about weed management at the tnext Wildlife Talk this month.
News

GARDENING: Weeds are food, not foe

Kerrie Alexander
12th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
AFTER the long-awaited rainfall, weeds are sprouting from Fraser Coast gardens.

But it's not all bad news, said Diane Christensen from Wildlife Queensland, Fraser Coast Branch.

Ms Christensen said weeds that were once considered a "nuisance" are now making their way on to menus in high-end restaurants.

Hervey Bay conservationist Christel Schrank will touch on this interesting topic at the Lunchtime Wildlife Talk at the Hervey Bay Library on March 20.

"As a former pest controller and current founder of the River Heads Food Forest Garden, Christel has a comprehensive knowledge of how we can utilise weeds in the kitchen and the garden," Ms Christensen said.

"Weeds play a vital role in the ecosystem in spite of being undervalued and usually cursed. "We can learn to appreciate them and work with them rather than against them."

She said Christel's presentation would cover perceptions of weeds, ecosystem functions, edible cosmopolitan weeds and plant-based weed control.

Bookings can be made by phoning the Library on 41974220. The talk starts at 1pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

