Gardens light up for enchanted evening

LOCALS can enjoy a night of food, art and entertainment in the Chinese gardens next Saturday night.

Fraser Coast Artslink will host An Enchanted Evening at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens where attendees can enjoy a three-course gourmet picnic, champagne, wine or beer and a night jam-packed with live entertainment.

President Josie Street said the event is the first of its kind and is supported by Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor George Seymour and Councillor David Lewis.

"There'll be entertainment and an art exhibition by local artists," she said.

"Bridgit Jones from Photo-bug will be working her magic with a fantasy photo booth and camera."

<< FOLLOW HERE TO READ MORE COMMUNITY NEWS >>

Mrs Street said local businesses were very generous and donated fantastic items for the night's auction and raffles.

"Maurie Ellis from Carter Cooper Real Estate will be the event's auctioneer and will provide a lively commentary of proceedings.

"A mystery Sunshine Coast accommodation package, artworks, wines, hampers and dinning, whale watching and grocery vouchers are just some of the prizes you could win.

"All proceeds from the auction and raffles will be used to fund further events run by Fraser Coast Artslink such as our Halloween and Christmas parties."

SHOW: Chinese gardens at Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens. Alistair Brightman

She said guests could sit at the many table and chairs that will be set up inside marquees, but there was room for people to bring a picnic rug if they'd prefer.

An Enchanted Evening is held from 6pm on Saturday, September 15, at Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens, Elizabeth St, Urangan. Tickets cost $45 and can be bought until September 11 by visiting trybooking.com/wyxn or frasercoastartslink.com.au

This event is for those 18-years and over.