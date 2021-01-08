Gardens looking green after rain falls across region

Fraser Coast residents like Howard's Ulla Froeschl have had a nice break from watering their garden as rain falls across the region. Picture: Lacee Froeschl

Forecasters say wet weather is expected to ease out of the weekend as residents take a break from having to water their fruit and veggie patches.

Fraser Coast rain gauges caught about 10mm of rain on average on Thursday, with the most at Takura with 15mm.

Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) meteorologist Matt Marshall said a light shower or two was still expected for Friday and a cloudy start to the weekend.

“You’ll see something similar to what you’ve seen the last few days,” he said.

While the rain is predicted to ease up the temperature is also set to be a “little cooler than usual”.

“It’s fairly windy as well which we will also see ease somewhat tomorrow and Sunday and into next week cloudy start to the weekend,” Mr Marshall said.

It comes as BOM’s Annual Climate Statement records 2020 was the fourth-warmest year on record for Australia.

The nation’s area-averaged mean temperature for the year was 1.15C above the 1961-1990 average.

Senior climatologist Dr Lynette Bettio said the mean temperature for the 10 years from 2011 to 2020 was the highest on record, at 0.94C above average, and 0.33C warmer that the previous 10 years.

While rainfall for 2020 was close to average overall, easing drought conditions in many areas, some regions received below average rainfall, including southeastern Queensland.

Mr Marshall said Hervey Bay received just over one metre of rain for the year and Maryborough recorded 869mm.

Fraser Island recorded the most at 2065mm.

Rainfall for Australia was close to average for the nation as a whole at 483.4mm: 4 per cent above the 1961-1990 average of 466mm.