Brennan declares ref saga far from over

AJ Brimso’s line break almost led to a stunning try. Picture: Michael Chambers/AAP

AJ Brimso’s line break almost led to a stunning try. Picture: Michael Chambers/AAP

TITANS coach Garth Brennan has blasted two contentious calls in Friday night's loss to the Cowboys in Townsville.

Brennan was left fuming after the match after on-field decisions and two disallowed tries hurt the Titans' chances of winning the match.

Tyrone Peachey was denied a try in the first half after the Bunker ruled Cowboys rake Jake Granville was run off the ball by winger Phillip Sami.

Brennan said he would be raising the issue with referee boss Bernard Sutton and Graham Annesley during the week to seek clarity on the contentious call.

"I'll be speaking to Bernie Sutton and Graham Annesley, that's for sure," Brennan said.

"Jake Granville instigates contact. He even reaches out and grabs Phillip Sami.

"What's he (Sami) supposed to (do), not push him away?

"Granville clearly instigates contact. That should have been a try."

Tyrone Peachey was denied a vital try in the loss. Picture: Michael Chambers/AAP

Brennan was also left seething at one of the Cowboys' tries.

He said the on-field decisions by referees Adam Gee and Gavin Badger didn't help the Titans' chances of winning the game.

"That try where AJ makes that break and the try goes our way, then we have the wind in our sails," he said.

"Then a try goes against us which should've been checked. It was caught on the inside of the lead runner.

"I'll be taken those up with Graham.

"Sorry doesn't help. It doesn't get you the two points. It's frustrating.

"They check one that goes against us and one where they should've checked, they decide not to, that hurts."

Despite the contentious calls, Brennan said he was impressed with his side's performance in defeat.

"I'm really proud of the performance of our guys," he said.

"We showed a lot of resilience tonight to dig down and stay in the fight when things didn't go our way."