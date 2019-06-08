Menu
Junior Rugby League - u12 Murgon Mustangs (Blue) v Hervey Bay Red - Chase Kenday grubbers the ball in to space.
Gary Horne Memorial junior league carnival action shots

BRENDAN BOWERS
8th Jun 2019 1:56 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Future stars of rugby league converged on Ralph Stafford Park Hervey Bay to play in the Gary Horne Memorial carnival.

Teams from around the Wide Bay region were in action and our photographer was there to take some great shots.

Check out the gallery of Saturday's play.

We will post another gallery of tomorrow's games so make sure you check back to see if we caught you or someone you know on camera.

Some of the shots will also appear in the Fraser Coast Chronicle's - Sport Monday lift-out.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

