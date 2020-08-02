Gas leak closes Coast street, forces evacuations

A GAS leak forced the closure of a Hervey Bay street on Sunday morning.

Firefighters from the Torquay station received a call from a resident in Skinner St, Urangan who said an 8.5kg gas cylinder, which had just been removed from his caravan, was leaking.

When fire crews arrived about 10am, the leaking cylinder had been placed on the footpath.

Torquay Fire Station Officer Scott Castree said the street had to be closed to stop passing cars from igniting the gas and residents in nearby homes were evacuated.

Fire fighters responding to a gas leak in Skinner St, Urangan

"A firefighter wearing a breathing apparatus dispersed the liquid petroleum gas from around the cylinder using a hose line to prevent the gas accumulating in any low lying areas," he said

"A firefighter in protective equipment was able to tighten a grub screw on the cylinder that is commonly used in the filling process that stemmed the leak and allowed evacuees to return to their homes."

Station Officer Castree commended those who were evacuated from Skinner Street and Pulgul Street for providing their "full co-operation and evacuating immediately when asked to do so". "The residents played a significant part in ensuring risks were reduced to our crews and to themselves by promptly evacuating when asked. We'd like to thank them for their assistance today."

Station Officer Castree also reminded Fraser Coast residents to call triple-0 in an emergency to ensure a prompt response regardless of whether crews were at the station or not at that time.