Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Mount Isa mine was forced to evacuate after an ammonia leak.
A Mount Isa mine was forced to evacuate after an ammonia leak.
Environment

Gas leak forces evacuation at mine site

by Sam Bidey
29th Jul 2019 9:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GAS leak at a North Queensland mine site forced a building to be evacuation.

Glencore the operator of the mine confirmed there was a "localised ammonia leak" in one of the buildings on site shortly before 3pm on Sunday.

"The leak was detected by our monitoring systems and the building was immediately evacuated," a Glencore spokeswoman said.

"Emergency procedures were activated and (Queensland Fire and Emergecny Services) responded to the incident."

The spokeswoman said there were no injuries from the leak and an investigation into the incident had started.

Copper and zinc is produced at the mine which is run by mining giant Glencore.

More Stories

ammonia evacuation gas leak mine safety mining mount isa mines

Top Stories

    M'boro timber workers set to rally against proposed changes

    premium_icon M'boro timber workers set to rally against proposed changes

    Environment The rally will be held at Granville Soccer Club in Banana St between 11.30am and 2.30pm.

    PETROL PRANK: Man, 26, threatens to burn Maryborough home

    premium_icon PETROL PRANK: Man, 26, threatens to burn Maryborough home

    Crime Three men, two women and a baby were at the home when he stormed in.

    GALLERY: 500 people turn out for big opening in Mary Valley

    premium_icon GALLERY: 500 people turn out for big opening in Mary Valley

    News Riders were out in action testing out the new track.

    'PATHETIC': Man who broke girl's back deserves more time

    premium_icon 'PATHETIC': Man who broke girl's back deserves more time

    News Petition says sentence was 'grossly inadequate.'