BROADSPECTRUM TRAGEDY: A Broadspectrum employee working from the Woleebee Creek facility has died in hospital after being airlifted from the worksite near Wandoan. Picture: Jonathan Ng.
Gas worker dies after being airlifted to Brisbane

Kate McCormack
22nd Nov 2019 12:15 PM | Updated: 1:55 PM
A GAS worker has tragically died in a Brisbane hospital after telling his colleagues he wasn't feeling well.

The Broadspectrum employee was working at Woleebee Creek roughly 20km southwest of Wandoan when he advised his colleagues he was not feeling well.

He was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital on Saturday, November 16.

A Broadspectrum spokesperson has now confirmed the tragic death, clarifying the cause was not believed to be work-related. 

"Broadspectrum is deeply saddened to advise that one of our employees recently passed away peacefully at the Royal Brisbane Hospital surrounded by his wife and family," he said.

"We are still confirming details, however, at this stage we do not believe that this is a work-related incident.

"We are a very close team, so this has understandably devastated the employee's colleagues, family and friends and we are currently providing counselling and support services.

"Our thoughts, prayers and support are with the employee's family and his colleagues at this difficult time."

