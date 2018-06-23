GATAKERS ARTSPACE: Exhibit stuns when the lights go down

Maria Turmine and Sue Thurlow admire the new exhibit at Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough.

Maria Turmine and Sue Thurlow admire the new exhibit at Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough. Carlie Walker

WHEN the lights go out, that's when this exhibit really stuns.



Artist Lydia Godijn's new exhibition, currently on display at Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough, has created a body of work that pays homage to the heavy industry in the Gladstone region.



She has re-purposed old work clothing and recycled materials, together with hand-dyed silk, cotton, wire and fishing line to create contemporary three dimensional works.



The works are supported by a series of manipulated digital images.