GATAKERS: Four very different exhibitions in Maryborough

FOUR very different exhibitions are set to go on display at Maryborough's Gatakers Artspace.

Rise and Rebuild, by the Fraser Coast Independent Riders, is a showcase of rebuilt bikes and art works undertaken by youths dealing with mental health and drug addiction.

The exhibition gives insight into work by the Fraser Coast Independent Riders and what they are achieving with youths.

Inna Mungstit is a burst of bold, spontaneous works by artist Jillanne Cahill.

Ms Cahill developed her eye for colour and design at an early age as she helped her father in his art business.

She draws inspiration from her natural surroundings and after a 10-year stint in Biggenden has returned to the coast where she is gaining new inspiration from the changing colours and textures of the beach and how light dances on the water and sand.

Simple Stitches, by the Heritage City Embroiderers is a peek inside a group which has existed for 30 years and aims to encourage and further the art of embroidery on the Fraser Coast.

The exhibition displays pieces completed in the past two years.

Drawing in the Dust by septuagenarian Tom McAulay reflects his varied upbringing and life experiences.

Mr McAulay has been a professional artist since he left school.

Now in his 70s his paintings and drawings are a wonderful record of life on the land - mustering, branding and stockmen at play, as well as the characters he met along the way and the incredible beauty of the outback.

The displays will go on show from October 30 with an official opening of the exhibitions on November 1 from 6pm.