Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crash involving truck and two cars closed Gateway Motorway at Eight Miles Plains
Crash involving truck and two cars closed Gateway Motorway at Eight Miles Plains
News

Gateway Mwy shut down by serious crash

by Shiloh Payne
21st Dec 2020 8:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A serious crash involving two cars and a truck has closed the Gateway Motorway northbound, while southbound traffic is also impacted.

The motorway is closed just after Miles Platting Road, Eight Mile Plains, causing more than 20km of congestion and delays in excess of 44 minutes.

 

 

 

 

Motorists travelling southbound are facing 16-minute delays.

 

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated two people at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 6.40am.

 

 

 

One man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Another patient declined transport to hospital.

 

Originally published as Gateway Mwy shut down by serious crash

More Stories

brisbane crash eight mile plains gateway motorway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Alarming’ Coast hospital results reveal burnout: union

        Premium Content ‘Alarming’ Coast hospital results reveal burnout: union

        News Survey results reveal ongoing resourcing frustrations

        You can have your say on how Fraser fires were managed

        Premium Content You can have your say on how Fraser fires were managed

        Environment An inquiry is being held into the management of the fire

        Seniors get chance to dance with Queensland Ballet teachers

        Premium Content Seniors get chance to dance with Queensland Ballet teachers

        Art & Theatre The team is coming to Hervey Bay next month