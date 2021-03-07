Gathering to keep Fraser Coast looking beautiful
Locals have gathered across the Fraser Coast to make the region even more beautiful.
Clean Up Australia Day events were held at Pier Park in Urangan and Prickett Park in Maryborough on Sunday.
In Maryborough, families and the city's Girl Guides put their hands up to pick up trash.
Young Ashlynn Torok was having fun finding rubbish with her family in Prickett Park.
"I like helping the environment," she said.
Among the plastic wrappers and wet wipes, Merle and Kevin Choate made an unexpected find - a small plastic pool in a small park on Queen St.
Kate Pfrunder from Fraser Coast Regional Council said there had been a good turn up, with people wanting to help out to keep the region looking its best.
A free sausage sizzle was held after the events.