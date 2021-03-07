Menu
The Fraser Coast came together to keep the region looking beautiful.
Council News

Gathering to keep Fraser Coast looking beautiful

Carlie Walker
7th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
Locals have gathered across the Fraser Coast to make the region even more beautiful.

Clean Up Australia Day events were held at Pier Park in Urangan and Prickett Park in Maryborough on Sunday.

Kate Pfrunder and Umur Natus-Yildiz from the Fraser Coast Regional Council enjoying the fun of Clean Up Australia Day.
In Maryborough, families and the city's Girl Guides put their hands up to pick up trash.

The Maryborough Girl Guides getting in the spirit of Clean Up Australia Day.
Young Ashlynn Torok was having fun finding rubbish with her family in Prickett Park.

Ron McLean and Andrew Bell enjoying Clean Up Australia Day.
"I like helping the environment," she said.

Among the plastic wrappers and wet wipes, Merle and Kevin Choate made an unexpected find - a small plastic pool in a small park on Queen St.

Kevin and Merle Choate with a small plastic pool they found during their clean up efforts.
Kate Pfrunder from Fraser Coast Regional Council said there had been a good turn up, with people wanting to help out to keep the region looking its best.

Sara McBride enjoying Clean Up Australia Day with Ashlynn Torok and Harry Torok.
A free sausage sizzle was held after the events.

Ron Edgeworth, Ron McLean, Suzanne McLean and Andrew Bell enjoying Clean Up Australia Day.
clean up australia day fraser coast
