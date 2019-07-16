Gatton dad killed in tragic crash 'a bloody legend'

WORKING DAD: Crash victim Shaun Reina (left), pictured with Barden Produce's Clem Hodgman and Roslyn Pennings after their success at the 2018 Lockyer Valley Business Training & Apprenticeship Awards.

WORKING DAD: Crash victim Shaun Reina (left), pictured with Barden Produce's Clem Hodgman and Roslyn Pennings after their success at the 2018 Lockyer Valley Business Training & Apprenticeship Awards. Dominic Elsome

SHAUN Reina, dubbed "The Granny" for the way he rode his motorcycle, will be remembered as someone who "lit up the room" wherever he went.

Shaun was tragically killed on Friday, when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Hilux ute at the intersection of Eastern Drive and Gatton-Laidley Rd in Gatton.

He was on his way home to his family from his job at Barden Produce, a role his brother Mathew Reina said Shaun gave everything to.

"As soon as he left school he started that job and it was his passion - he loved doing it," Mathew said.

It was at work where he met the love of his life, Yoyo.

Shaun's father Michael described the meeting as a "fairy tale love story".

"They fell in love, they got married and they had children together," Michael said.

Shaun leaves behind his wife Yoyo and their three sons - Kyle, Liam and Noah.

Shaun Reina with his wife and three children. Contributed

His brother Mathew called the 33-year-old Gatton local a "bloody legend".

He was a passionate motorcycle rider, who had ridden his whole life.

Mathew said Shaun was an experienced rider.

"He wasn't a fast rider, they called him the granny. He didn't take risks," he said.

In the aftermath of Friday's crash his family is determined to create something positive, starting a motorcycle awareness campaign in the hope no other family will suffer what they are experiencing.

"The way that we're going to deal with this grief is to make a difference," his father said.

The family have also set up a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral costs and to support his wife and children.

Shaun's death is the second motorcycle fatality in the Lockyer Valley in less than two weeks.

Brett Hayden Ritchie was killed while riding his motorcycle at Regency Downs on July 3.

Gatton Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said investigations into the incident that claimed Shaun's life were ongoing, and called for anyone with dashcam footage who was in the area at about 6.15pm on Friday to contact police.

He also pleaded with drivers to take care and pay attention on the roads.

"It only takes a second to change everything - forever," Sen Sgt Browne said.

To donate to the GoFundMe page go to Shaun Reina Funeral and Family Support