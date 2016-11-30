32°
Gay panic defence needs to be abolished now: opinion

Carlie Walker
28th Nov 2016

IT SEEMS obvious that Queensland should rid itself of the archaic gay panic defence, which allows people guilty of serious crimes to argue that they were provoked by an unwanted homosexual advance.

Joyce Kujala is the mother of Wayne Ruks, who was killed on the grounds of Maryborough's St Mary's Catholic Church in 2008.

She is furious that the men who killed her son were able to use that defence to try to earn themselves a lesser sentence after the two were found guilty of manslaughter rather than murder.

Joyce has seen footage of her son being brutally kicked to death by these men, then left to die alone.

The men claimed that they had been provoked by Wayne to commit the act after he made an unwanted sexual advance.

Joyce says her son was not gay and believes he never made an advance, but acknowledges that is hardly the point.

Gay or straight, this is an abhorrent defence, one that implies it's okay to be so disgusted by a homosexual advance that it justifies murder.

But as of right now it can be used as a defence for committing murder and can help reduce a jail sentence.

This insidious discrimination must end and the State Government must make it a priority.

