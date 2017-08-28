'Gay people should have right to choose': Letter

My wife and I have been married for more than 57 years and believe gay people should have the right to choose.

Marriage equality will matter the most when I'm dying

THE on going debate about same-sex marriage brings me to the situation in my family.

I have a great nephew who "came out" some years ago.

It must have taken a lot of courage to finally state something that those around him suspected for a long time.

He is still the same young man we saw grow to be a decent human being and citizen of our country.

For our Federal Government, who can decide at the snap of the fingers of the President of another country, to declare war and commit our defence personnel to risk their lives in battle on foreign shores, but not to have the intestinal fortitude to pass a law to enable certain couples to be legally wed, and pass the issue on to me to decide their future shows very poor leadership.

I prefer to say legally wed, rather than legally married.

My wife and I have been married for more than 57 years and believe gay people should have the right to choose.

What must be remembered though, is that the divorce rate among straight people is unfortunately quite high.

There would be no reason to think the same numbers may happen in other relationships.

The fact that this plebiscite is said to cost taxpayers multi millions of dollars is also unbelievable.

Then the Government may reject the result any way.

What a fiasco.

I for one will not cast a vote.

The Federal Government is elected to govern, not to pass the proverbial buck.

J MATTHEWS - Urangan