Gear up for grabs as Bay business closes for good

A POPULAR spot for young people in Hervey Bay is closing for good and there's a chance to grab a bargain on some unique gear.

Rock Off, an indoor skate park on Boat Harbour Dr, will stay shut after temporarily closing for renovations.

The business made the announcement on Facebook, saying the building's owners had new plans for the space.

"I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported Rock Off over the years and a big massive shout out to all our sponsored riders who were always there for us and offered us the greatest support," the post read.

The business will put all its equipment up for sale, including ramps and soft play gear, from 4pm to 6pm today.

In the meantime, take a look at our gallery of Rock Off memories.