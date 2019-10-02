'Geek fest' nominated for top tourism gong

IN CHARACTER: Susan, Paris and Pete Lloyd at this year's FraserPop festival.

IN CHARACTER: Susan, Paris and Pete Lloyd at this year's FraserPop festival. Cody Fox

MARYBOROUGH State High School could be on track for a double win this year in the Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards.

The school has been nominated in two categories for this year's awards - Education Provider and Event/Events Management of the Year.

It comes as no surprise that the FraserPop Pop Culture Festival has been nominated, as the event clinched the win for the last two years.

Dubbed the "world's biggest geek festival”, this year's FraserPop attracted a staggering 15,400 fans to Maryborough.

The festival is put together by the Diploma of Business students at Maryborough High, and is a celebration of popular culture, gaming and cosplay.

Principal Simon Done said he was very happy FraserPop had been nominated again as there were so many fantastic events on the Fraser Coast.

"This is an amazing honour and is a great testimony to the work the kids and teachers do,” he said.

Maryborough State High School is the current Education Provider of the Year and is hoping to receive the award again this year.

"Our philosophy has always been to value, develop and empower our students. With any project or plan, if it doesn't develop skills or empower our students and staff, we don't do it,” said Mr Done.

The finalists in the FC Business and Tourism Awards will be announced later this month.