Geeks unite in Pialba Place

NOW OPEN: Comics n Pop owners Carla and Simon Thornton have had positive feedback from the community since opening their store.

LOVERS of comic books, anime and manga, there's a new superhero in town and they're ready to meet you.

Comics n Pop opened in Pialba Place at the end of January and you would be hard-pressed to find more dedicated comic fans than owners Simon and Carla Thornton.

Mr Thornton said they moved to the Bay in December and after years of tossing around the idea of owning a comic book store, they finally bit the bullet.

"We've already had the online store for a couple of years, so we thought why not try something different," Mr Thornton said.

"We used to do markets and conventions for Supanova, Oz Comic-Con and all those big conventions and we thought, well we might as well give it a shot.

"We've always been collectors ever since we were growing up, the whole comic group and always collecting figurines, the house is just full of them."

Comics n Pop owner Carla Thornton dressed as Wonder Woman, featured in January's edition of Cosplayology magazine. Timbre Photographics

He said the demographic of comic book lovers was huge and the feedback since opening was positive.

"Everyone who's come in has said they've been waiting for something like this to open up," he said.

"Even some of the older people in the shopping centre will duck in and say, 'Oh, my grandson loves this stuff, we'll let him know it's here.' Our customers can be anyone from five years old to 70 years old."

Despite the overheads of owning a bricks and mortar business, Mr Thornton said you can't beat the feeling of a comic book in your hands.

"You pay $5 for a comic and you've got that comic no matter what," he said.

"You can hold it in your hand and look at it and just go, 'This is nice.' It never loses much value, whereas if you pay $2 to $3 for an online comic, it's not worth anything after that."

He said the popularity of Hollywood movies had reinvigorated the need for comic book stores.

"Comics were going downhill for a while and as soon as Spider-Man and Iron Man and all that sort of stuff came out, it got a whole new generation into it again," he said.