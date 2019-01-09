Gel Ball's blasting success as hundreds book for skirmish

GEL BALL READY: Susan River Gelball and Hard Yakka founder Bob Davis at one of the gel ball courses at Susan River. The activity draws up to 150 people at any given time.

WHAT started as a small trial in Susan River has quickly become one of the Fraser Coast's most popular tourist attractions.

In less than a year, Susan River Gel Ball and Hard Yakka founder Bob Davis has gone from having several dozen bookings to having more than 150 people lining up to shoot each other with gel balls.

Mr Davis said the activity is similar to paintball but is cheaper, safer and accessible to children as young as eight.

"Paintball is very safe but the younger ones... can play it and are allowed to play it,” Mr Davis said.

"They use very small water gel pellets and most of them break on contact.”

The program was unofficially trialled from May 2018 at the Hard Yakka complex in Susan River and has since exploded in popularity, with more than 50 people at each match.

"We're getting them from Gympie, the Sunshine Coast, Gladstone... it's spread like wildfire,” he said.

"The first open day we had 100 players, it's really growing at a massive rate.”

Safety is still a big priority with Mr Davis, who has set strict rules around wearing eye protection, carrying blasters to and from the event and following the program's charter.

He said he plans to expand the program and establish more competitions should it prove popular enough.