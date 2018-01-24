Tim Tam releases three new flavours

THERE ARE plenty of killer combinations out there. Cheese and wine, chips and gravy and of course Nutella and white bread.

But it's hard to go past Gelato Messina and Arnott's Tim Tam collaboration, which made it's debut this time last year.

It was that good they've decided to do it again, this time with three new delicious gelato inspired flavours including Choc Cherry Coconut, Iced Coffee and Turkish Delight.

Just like the gelato that inspired the new flavours, the Tim Tams are even better when they're served cold and they come in heat sensitive packaging which changes colour when it's chilled.

Genius.

* For more articles like this, head to Kidspot

"Tim Tam is Australia's favourite chocolate biscuit and with the help of the gelato experts we've created three new flavours best served straight from the fridge to keep Aussies cool as the temperatures rise this summer," said Claire Kesby-Smith, Tim Tam Marketing Manager.

The gelato geniuses at Messina were stoked that Arnott's wanted to collaborate again on another range of Tim Tams:

"We've delved deep into our gelato flavour bank and, after the popularity of last year's range, we knew we had to come back with some exciting new combinations! Anything 'chilled' is our department, so after taste testing the new flavours many times, we're all agreed, they taste even better straight from the fridge," explained Declan Lee, Co-Owner of Gelato Messina.

They hit shelves across the country on February 5 and are priced at $3.65 a pack.