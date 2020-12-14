Gelblaster passed off as handgun in frightening M’boro crime

USING a gelblaster gun to threaten a woman he blamed for breaking up his relationship landed a 23-year-old Maryborough man before court.

Tyler James Jason pleaded guilty to a series of charges when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, going armed so as to cause fear and common assault.

The court heard the main offences happened on December 5 last year.

About 3pm on Gympie Rd in Tinana, a woman noticed Jason driving behind her.

The woman was known to him as a friend of his partner and he blamed her for damaging their relationship.

The court heard Jason cut in front of the woman in a dangerous manner, causing her to hit the brakes.

Jason then held what the court heard looked like a handgun out the window of his vehicle.

The woman pulled into a service station to attempt to avoid Jason, but he pulled his vehicle in alongside her and pointed the weapon at her.

She immediately called triple-0.

Jason was also witnessed performing burnouts on Gympie Rd close to school pick-up time, the court was told.

Police later attended the address and located the weapon, which turned out to be a gelblaster modelled after a Glock handgun.

In other incidents, Jason was found to be driving an unregistered vehicle and using plates recorded as having been cancelled on his unregistered vehicle.

The court heard Jason shared a young child with his former partner and his mother had died just months before the offending happened.

The breakdown of his relationship, loss of contact with his child and loss of his mother had left him in a bad place, the court heard, with defence lawyer Michael Riedel saying his client told him he felt he had nothing to live for.

Jason had worked in concreting, roofing, office work and sawmills and wanted to get ahead in life, Mr Riedel said.

He had re-established contact with his former partner and was able to see his child regularly.

Jason was given a head sentence of six months in prison. This was suspended and will remain operational for 12 months.

He was disqualified from driving and ordered to pay $850 in fines.

Convictions were recorded.