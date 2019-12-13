Menu
Your blood pressure is a little high...
Health

Gen Z driving changes to doctor’s surgeries

by Jackie Sinnerton
13th Dec 2019 5:11 AM
QUEENSLAND'S young adults are driving a shift towards one-stop-shop primary health care that would see GP clinics offering a broader range of services, including X-rays and psychology appointments.

Research from AMA Queensland has highlighted the push away from stand-alone doctor's surgeries, mainly from 18 to 24-year-olds.

Ninety per cent of the Gen Z population surveyed by AMAQ want everything at their fingertips.

Older Queenslanders are less likely to want extra on-site services with 36 per cent of 55-64-year-olds and 51 per cent of people aged over 65 preferring their GP to remain a simple stand-alone surgery.

Older Queenslanders prefer a stand-alone doctor’s surgery.

The survey of 1000 also revealed that 85 per cent of Queenslanders of all ages - from Gen Z to Baby Boomers - had a regular GP compared with 52 per cent who had a regular dentist and only 40 per cent who had a regular pharmacist.

"People are increasingly more likely to have a regular GP with age, starting from 68 per cent of 18-24-year-olds and reaching 98 per cent of those aged over 65 years," AMAQ president Dilip Dhupelia said.

"Overall, the vast majority of Queenslanders surveyed have a regular GP and more than three-quarters see their doctor as their first port of call for health care."

The survey found Queenslanders turned to a GP in the first instance rather than pharmacists, physiotherapists or other health practitioners for medical complaints, including headaches, contraception, vaccinations, infections and back pain.

Dr Dhupelia said people wanted consistent, expert medical advice and a private conversation with a trusted confidante.

X-rays, scans and other imaging services were the most preferred (56 per cent) extra co-located service.

gen z gp health medical

