GENDER BENDER: More women driving Fraser Coast's booze shame

As school holidays and Christmas approach, police hope local residents will be more conscious about the dangers of drinking before they drive.

MOST drink-drive offenders in our region are male but women account for almost one quarter of offenders.

Exclusive Queensland Police data shows the region's cops handed out 646 driving under the influence tickets on the Coast over the past two financial years, with 77.7 per cent - or 502 - of the charges clocked up by males.

Of 13 major centres across the State, Fraser Coast had the seventh lowest rate of male offenders.

Local drivers are more likely to blow a blood-alcohol level of .05-.10.

Road trauma expert Professor Kerry Armstrong said "sociological factors" meant women were more at risk of drinking and driving now than in the past.

"The numbers are likely to be increasing because women are more likely to have access to their own money and they often live in multi-vehicle households so they are more mobile," said the research fellow at QUT's Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety - Queensland.

"And part of it is that women may be inadvertently caught out early in the morning after drinking as they take kids to school or other activities."

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service acute hospital and community services executive director Debbie Carroll said Hervey Bay and Maryborough hospital staff were often left to pick up the pieces after local residents decided to drink and drive.

"Our emergency department staff see the impact of DUI and other incidents involving alcohol in their day to day work and urge people to be safe with their use of alcohol and to never drink drive," Ms Carroll said.

Queensland Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said 25 per cent of people who died in traffic crashes over the past 10 years had an excess amount of alcohol in their blood.

"We have seen improvements over time but we also have seen that some people are not getting the message to not drink and drive," Mr Keating said.

"The message is simple - if you are going out to have a drink, have a Plan B."

The Queensland Government will spend $1.765billion this financial year on alcohol, drug and mental health services across the state.

BY THE NUMBERS

Drink-driving rates by gender across Queensland in 2016-2018

REGION, MALE, FEMALE

BRISBANE, 78.9%, 21.1%

BUNDABERG, 76.5%, 23.5%

CAIRNS, 62.8%, 37.2%

FRASER COAST, 77.7%, 22.3%

GOLD COAST, 75.7%, 24.3%

GLADSTONE, 87.6%, 12.4%

GYMPIE , 80.2%, 19.8%

IPSWICH, 80.2%, 19.8%

MACKAY, 77.2%, 22.8%

ROCKHAMPTON, 78%, 22%

SUNSHINE COAST, 70.5%, 29.5%

TOOWOOMBA, 78%, 22%

TOWNSVILLE, 76.4% ,23.6%

WARWICK, 82.8%, 17.2%

QUEENSLAND, 77.7%, 22.3%

Source: Queensland Police