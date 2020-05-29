Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St. Stephen's Hospital g/mgr Katrina Ryan. Photo: Alistair Brightman
St. Stephen's Hospital g/mgr Katrina Ryan. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

St Stephen's appoint General Manager to lead hospital

BRENDAN BOWERS
29th May 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HEALTH professional with decades of experience and a vision for change will take on the top job at Hervey Bay's private hospital.

ST STEPHEN'S hospital Hervey Bay has announced the appointment of Katrina Ryan as its new general manager.

Ms Ryan has relocated from Brisbane and brings her 25 years of experience in healthcare to the Fraser Coast.

She believes in developing and leading high performing teams with a focus on financial and operational performance.

"I am pleased to lead the St Stephen's team in this state of the art facility," she said.

Ms Ryan has a goal of leading transformational change, improving access to services, enhancing a safety culture and fostering partnerships to link hospital and community care.

She has wasted no time in putting her plan into action during the pandemic.

"During this time we have provided education and upskilled our staff in different areas," Ms Ryan said.

A priority for her is to create partnerships with specialists and attract them to practice on the Fraser Coast.

"These partnerships will help support patients in their own environment, ensuring they remain safe and well," Ms Ryan said.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Air and sea search continues for missing Bay boatie

        premium_icon Air and sea search continues for missing Bay boatie

        News The search for the missing boatie is continuing

        New police recruits headed to Fraser Coast

        premium_icon New police recruits headed to Fraser Coast

        News Mr Saunders said the new recruits would be an asset to the community

        Man tackles, threatens to kill his partner

        premium_icon Man tackles, threatens to kill his partner

        News The 30-year-old father has not seen his son since being arrested

        Zero new cases as COVID nurse slammed

        Zero new cases as COVID nurse slammed

        Health 220 people were tested for coronavirus in Blackwater