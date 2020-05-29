St Stephen's appoint General Manager to lead hospital

A HEALTH professional with decades of experience and a vision for change will take on the top job at Hervey Bay's private hospital.

ST STEPHEN'S hospital Hervey Bay has announced the appointment of Katrina Ryan as its new general manager.

Ms Ryan has relocated from Brisbane and brings her 25 years of experience in healthcare to the Fraser Coast.

She believes in developing and leading high performing teams with a focus on financial and operational performance.

"I am pleased to lead the St Stephen's team in this state of the art facility," she said.

Ms Ryan has a goal of leading transformational change, improving access to services, enhancing a safety culture and fostering partnerships to link hospital and community care.

She has wasted no time in putting her plan into action during the pandemic.

"During this time we have provided education and upskilled our staff in different areas," Ms Ryan said.

A priority for her is to create partnerships with specialists and attract them to practice on the Fraser Coast.

"These partnerships will help support patients in their own environment, ensuring they remain safe and well," Ms Ryan said.