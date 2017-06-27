GENERATION JOBLESS: 1 in 4 young people are out of work

GETTING a job as a young person locally is now harder than ever as youth unemployment numbers peak in the Wide Bay.



Staggering figures reveal one in four people under the age of 24 are struggling to find a job.



Youth unemployment rose by 4.4% in the last 12 months to a record-breaking 24%.



A whopping 800 jobs were lost by young people in the past year.



Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders would like to see these numbers broken down by city to see where the worst figures are coming from.



With major development projects on the cards for the Heritage City such as Maryborough Hospital expansion and CBD revitalisation, he believes the town's economy and job prospects are in fact on the rise.



"I honestly think Maryborough is improving," Mr Saunders said.



"If you talk to some business people and owners, while some are struggling others are doing well."



The opening of Maryborough TAFE and introduction of the Youth Boost initiative, he said, were put in place to improve the region's dismal unemployment statistics.



"We have good figures across Wide Bay for people using Youth Boost; they are actually second best in state," he said.



"Our job is to get the economy moving and when it is, and we are heading there now, jobs will be created."



The State Opposition blames rising youth unemployment on poor leadership and says it is proof the government's recent 'jobs budget' was "nothing more than a con job."



Liberal National Party Shadow Treasurer Scott Emerson said the 24% figure was a disgrace.



"It's scary when you think one-in-four young people in Wide Bay want a job but can't get one," Mr Emerson said.



"Queensland is leading the nation for all the wrong reasons under Labor, with youth jobs disappearing from 13 out of 19 regions in Queensland last year, while a total of 11,200 youth jobs disappeared from the state in the last 12 months.



One new initiative, which aims to put young people into jobs, is called Young Jobs Path.



Our featured young job-seekers, above, are taking part in the program at MAX Employment Pialba.



They are among 15 enrolled participants.



The idea is for the group to turn up on time every day, just as they would in a real job and learn skills about presentation, commun- ication and teamwork.



The job seekers will then put their hands up to be unpaid interns which they hope will lead to employment.



While the recently released figures relate specifically to youths, unemployment in the Wide Bay remains among the highest in the country across all age groups.



The Chronicle asked readers to share some of their experiences on Facebook.



Natasha Lee Head pointed out the bonuses on offer to businesses hiring younger people could in fact make the job hunt more difficult for older job seekers.



"I have applied for many positions and been turned away," Ms Head said.



"I have even applied for jobs that I don't really want."

Young job seekers are applying for work but they're not landing a job. Keagan Elder

MEET SOME OF FRASER COAST'S YOUNG JOB-SEEKERS

RACHEAL FOX

Racheal Fox, 18, has been looking for a job since finishing high school in 2015.



Working in aged care is her dream career and she would love a traineeship in the industry to gain some experience.



Racheal regularly applies for jobs online.



Most of her applications are for positions in retail. She knows many people her age are in the same boat.



"I find it very sad that so many young people can't get a job," she said.



"A few of my friends are struggling to get a job too."

LIAM HARTLEY

Liam Hartley has been looking for a job for two years with no luck. This is despite him handing out more than 100 resumes.



"I'll walk into the store and give my resume, then apply online, and then also call up as well," the 18-year-old said.



"I've lost count (of the number of applications) by now."



Liam's ideal job is working in a retail electronics store.



"There's a lot of people in the same boat, and it can be discouraging," he said.



Liam has also recently gained his RSA and RSG.

JAMES FRISPY

It might not be everyone's idea of an ideal career, but for James Frispy, working at a funeral home or crematorium is the plan.



The 22-year-old Hervey Bay resident is two years into his job hunt, and believes his battle with social anxiety has lengthened the process.



He has tried to get volunteer work in the funeral field and hopes taking part in a new training program will better his chances of a career in the industry.



"It's tough when the employer wants experience, but someone needs to give you a chance for that," he said

CHLOE TURNER

Chloe Turner is not one to shy away from hard work.



Her last job was working on a farm in New South Wales where she milked cows and took care of beef cattle.



The 22-year-old has been looking for a job for more than a year since moving to Hervey Bay.



She'd love anything "hands-on" including truck driving, traffic controlling, or a mechanical worker.



"It's ridiculous," she said of the job market.



"I'm looking at anything; I also apply for customer service roles."



She also enjoys photography.





